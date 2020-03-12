Police on Delhi Violence: 712 FIRs Registered, Over 200 Arrested
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Thursday, 12 March, spoke to media about the ongoing investigation in Delhi violence cases.
Randhawa asserted that the law-and-order situation in the national capital is normal now and added that the police has registered 712 FIRs and arrested over 200 accused in connection with last month's violence in northeast Delhi.
Reiterating what the Home Minister said in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Randhawa said face-recognition software is being used to identify those involved in the riots and the incident is being probed from all angles.
"Seven people have been arrested in connection with the death of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal during clashes over CAA in North East district of Delhi", Randhawa added.
Violence that occurred in the northeast area of Delhi last month in which at least 52 people died has been creating uproar in the parliament with leaders of different opposition parties questioning the BJP.
(With inputs from PTI.)
