Delhi Violence: AAP MLA Seeks Narco Test on SHOs of Affected Areas

On Tuesday, videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing Verma raising inflammatory slogans.

Later in the day, the BJP MLA claimed shops were shut in his area due to rumours and he had stepped out to urge locals and shopkeepers to maintain calm and open their shops.

"I went around the area asking locals and shopkeepers not to pay heed to rumours and be normal.

"As I went around urging shopkeepers to open their shops, people gathered there raised slogans. I don't think anyone chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' was doing anything wrong," he had said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at the AAP government, alleging that it has failed to serve the people of the national capital.

In the last five years, not a single bus has been added to the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), he claimed.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP had promised to open 20 new colleges in the national capital, but no new college has been opened by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation, he said.

He also claimed that the AAP government did not do anything to reduce the pollution level in Delhi.