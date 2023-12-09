Delhi Tops Crimes Against Elderly: 'Always On Alert,' Say Senior Citizens

At 5 am on 7 August, 76-year-old Om Dutt Singh, a resident of Sagarpur in southwest Delhi, left for his early morning walk, a routine he has followed for many years.

Barely 300 metres from his house, Singh was attacked by three motorcycle-borne assailants, who stabbed him and robbed him of Rs 500 and took away his purse and identity (ID) cards.

The 76-year-old was one of the three men who was robbed and stabbed within nearly 10 minutes in three separate lanes of a congested residential neighbourhood. One of them died in the attack, while Singh suffered minor injuries.