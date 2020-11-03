COVID-19: Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 6,725 Cases

Delhi on Tuesday, 3 November, reported the highest single-day spike of 6,725 Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,03,096.

The capital city had witnessed a slight decrease in cases with 4,001 new infections on Monday after logging over 5,000 cases for five days in a row. Delhi had recorded 5,891 new cases on 30 October.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 3,610 people have recovered while 48 have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,60,069 people have recovered, 36,375 people have active infection, and 6,652 people have died. The case fatality rate is 1.65 percent.