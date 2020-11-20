Delhi-NCR Air Quality 20 Nov: AQI at 328, Noida 307, Gurugram 237

The air quality in the national capital on Friday, 20 November, was recorded at 328, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 307 and in Gurugram it is 237.

Delhi's air quality again deteriorated to the poor category on Thursday. The national capital woke up to a smoggy morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) varying between poor to very poor category in various parts on Thursday.

According to the CPCB, the AQI on Thursday around IGI Airport (T3), was at 229 (poor category), at Lodhi Road, it read 181 (moderate category), in RK Puram, the AQI showed 287 (poor category) while it reached 306 (very poor category) at Anand Vihar in the morning.

According to the data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the capital city remained at 249 after declining from 132 recorded on Thursday.