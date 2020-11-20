Delhi-NCR Air Quality 20 Nov: AQI at 328, Noida 307, Gurugram 237
With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
The air quality in the national capital on Friday, 20 November, was recorded at 328, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 307 and in Gurugram it is 237.
Delhi's air quality again deteriorated to the poor category on Thursday. The national capital woke up to a smoggy morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) varying between poor to very poor category in various parts on Thursday.
According to the CPCB, the AQI on Thursday around IGI Airport (T3), was at 229 (poor category), at Lodhi Road, it read 181 (moderate category), in RK Puram, the AQI showed 287 (poor category) while it reached 306 (very poor category) at Anand Vihar in the morning.
According to the data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the capital city remained at 249 after declining from 132 recorded on Thursday.
Ministry officials forecast the air quality to deteriorate further by the end of the day as stubble burning share in the PM 2.5 is likely to increase to 24% against the 8% reported yesterday. The current stubble count was reported at 967. Besides, the low-velocity airflow is not able to carry away the pollutants from the capital's atmosphere.
How is Air Quality Index Categorised?
There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 20 November
|Delhi NCR Region
|AQI Level
|PM 2.5 Pollutant Level
|PM 10 Pollutant Level
|Anand VIhar
|324
|324
|248
|Aya Nagar
|279
|279
|186
|Ashok Vihar
|328
|328
|233
|CRPI Mathura Road
|233
|233
|230
|Chandni Chowk
|316
|316
|285
|DTU
|310
|310
|194
|Dwarka-Sector 8
|334
|334
|262
|IGI Airport
|256
|256
|177
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden
|268
|268
|228
|Jahangirpuri
|355
|355
|289
|Jawharlal Nehru Stadium
|288
|288
|186
|Lodhi Road
|210
|210
|143
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|284
|284
|183
|Mandir Marg
|291
|291
|166
|Mundka
|250
|350
|300
|Najafgarh
|327
|327
|229
|Narela
|296
|296
|255
|Nehru Nagar
|324
|324
|229
|DU North Campus
|215
|215
|147
|Okhla Phase-2
|311
|311
|248
|Patparganj
|315
|315
|206
|Pusa
|310
|310
|240
|RK Puram
|304
|304
|196
|Rohini
|323
|323
|277
|Shadipur
|204
|182
|204
|Sirifort
|290
|290
|217
|Sonia Vihar
|314
|301314
|218
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|295
|295
|152
|Vivek Vihar
|342
|342
|237
|Wazipur
|257
|213
|257
