Delhi-NCR Air Quality 20 Nov: AQI at 328, Noida 307, Gurugram 237

With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

Published
India
2 min read
A cyclist rides through smog post Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. Image used for representation only,
The air quality in the national capital on Friday, 20 November, was recorded at 328, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 307 and in Gurugram it is 237.

Delhi's air quality again deteriorated to the poor category on Thursday. The national capital woke up to a smoggy morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) varying between poor to very poor category in various parts on Thursday.

According to the CPCB, the AQI on Thursday around IGI Airport (T3), was at 229 (poor category), at Lodhi Road, it read 181 (moderate category), in RK Puram, the AQI showed 287 (poor category) while it reached 306 (very poor category) at Anand Vihar in the morning.

According to the data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the capital city remained at 249 after declining from 132 recorded on Thursday.

Ministry officials forecast the air quality to deteriorate further by the end of the day as stubble burning share in the PM 2.5 is likely to increase to 24% against the 8% reported yesterday. The current stubble count was reported at 967. Besides, the low-velocity airflow is not able to carry away the pollutants from the capital's atmosphere.

How is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 20 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Anand VIhar324324248
Aya Nagar279279186
Ashok Vihar328328233
CRPI Mathura Road233233230
Chandni Chowk316316285
DTU310310194
Dwarka-Sector 8334334262
IGI Airport256256177
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden268268228
Jahangirpuri355355289
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium288288186
Lodhi Road210210143
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium284284183
Mandir Marg291291166
Mundka250350300
Najafgarh327327229
Narela296296255
Nehru Nagar324324229
DU North Campus215215147
Okhla Phase-2311311248
Patparganj315315206
Pusa310310240
RK Puram 304304196
Rohini323323277
Shadipur204182204
Sirifort290290217
Sonia Vihar314301314218
Sri Aurobindo Marg295295152
Vivek Vihar342342237
Wazipur257213257

