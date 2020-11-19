Delhi-NCR Air Quality 19 Nov: AQI at 310, Noida 273, Gurugram 184

Scattered rainfall and gusty washed out some of the pollutants on Wednesday, decreasing the overall AQI.

Children play football mids low visibility and smog conditions in Delhi on 15 November. Image used for representation only.
The air quality in the national capital on Thursday, 19 November, was recorded at 310, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to spike again from Saturday.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 273 and in Gurugram it is 184.

Delhi's air pollution went down drastically on Wednesday as gusty winds and rains helped flush out key pollutants leading the AQI to improve from 'poor' to 'moderate' category. However, this "clean air" days will be shortlived, with pollution set to spike again from Saturday.

According to SAFAR estimates, most of the areas in the national capital on Wednesday morning, including Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3) and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 111, 121, 135, 139, 173 and 156 respectively. The Delhi University area recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 97.

How is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 19 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Anand VIhar311311265
Aya Nagar237237149
Bawana302302235
CRPI Mathura Road237237217
Chandni Chowk279279254
DTU284284173
Dwarka-Sector 8336336244
IGI Airport232232163
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden227227186
Jahangirpuri330330252
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium267267152
Lodhi Road198198132
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium263263159
Mandir Marg266266146
Mundka339339274
Najafgarh273272159
Narela299299248
Nehru Nagar299299248
Okhla Phase-2273273185
Patparganj294294172
Pusa287287190
RK Puram 286286170
Rohini296296255
Shadipur200190200
Sirifort274274198
Sonia Vihar301301198
Sri Aurobindo Marg261261127
Vivek Vihar321312199
Wazipur248198248

(with inputs from IANS)

