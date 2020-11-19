Delhi-NCR Air Quality 19 Nov: AQI at 310, Noida 273, Gurugram 184

The air quality in the national capital on Thursday, 19 November, was recorded at 310, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to spike again from Saturday.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 273 and in Gurugram it is 184.

Delhi's air pollution went down drastically on Wednesday as gusty winds and rains helped flush out key pollutants leading the AQI to improve from 'poor' to 'moderate' category. However, this "clean air" days will be shortlived, with pollution set to spike again from Saturday.

According to SAFAR estimates, most of the areas in the national capital on Wednesday morning, including Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3) and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 111, 121, 135, 139, 173 and 156 respectively. The Delhi University area recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 97.