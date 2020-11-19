Delhi-NCR Air Quality 19 Nov: AQI at 310, Noida 273, Gurugram 184
Scattered rainfall and gusty washed out some of the pollutants on Wednesday, decreasing the overall AQI.
The air quality in the national capital on Thursday, 19 November, was recorded at 310, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to spike again from Saturday.
According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 273 and in Gurugram it is 184.
Delhi's air pollution went down drastically on Wednesday as gusty winds and rains helped flush out key pollutants leading the AQI to improve from 'poor' to 'moderate' category. However, this "clean air" days will be shortlived, with pollution set to spike again from Saturday.
According to SAFAR estimates, most of the areas in the national capital on Wednesday morning, including Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3) and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 111, 121, 135, 139, 173 and 156 respectively. The Delhi University area recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 97.
How is Air Quality Index Categorised?
There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 19 November
|Delhi NCR Region
|AQI Level
|PM 2.5 Pollutant Level
|PM 10 Pollutant Level
|Anand VIhar
|311
|311
|265
|Aya Nagar
|237
|237
|149
|Bawana
|302
|302
|235
|CRPI Mathura Road
|237
|237
|217
|Chandni Chowk
|279
|279
|254
|DTU
|284
|284
|173
|Dwarka-Sector 8
|336
|336
|244
|IGI Airport
|232
|232
|163
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden
|227
|227
|186
|Jahangirpuri
|330
|330
|252
|Jawharlal Nehru Stadium
|267
|267
|152
|Lodhi Road
|198
|198
|132
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|263
|263
|159
|Mandir Marg
|266
|266
|146
|Mundka
|339
|339
|274
|Najafgarh
|273
|272
|159
|Narela
|299
|299
|248
|Nehru Nagar
|299
|299
|248
|Okhla Phase-2
|273
|273
|185
|Patparganj
|294
|294
|172
|Pusa
|287
|287
|190
|RK Puram
|286
|286
|170
|Rohini
|296
|296
|255
|Shadipur
|200
|190
|200
|Sirifort
|274
|274
|198
|Sonia Vihar
|301
|301
|198
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|261
|261
|127
|Vivek Vihar
|321
|312
|199
|Wazipur
|248
|198
|248
(with inputs from IANS)
