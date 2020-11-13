Air Quality in Delhi at 385; 4-Day Ban on Firecrackers Imposed

National Green Tribunal had imposed a blanket ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi till 30 Nov.

Low visibility due to smog in New Delhi on Tuesday, 10 November.&nbsp;
The air quality in the national capital on Friday, 13 November, was recorded at 385, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 354 and in Gurugram it is 376.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences on Thursday claimed that the level of PM2.5, a deadly pollutant, is likely to be lowest in the past four years under zero-firecracker scenarios during Diwali.

Ban on Firecrackers

On 9 November, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a blanket ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region till November 30. The direction also applies to cities and towns where air quality during November fell to 'poor' and above categories.

In 2019, however, even though the Delhi Government had organised four days of laser shows to convince the residents to choose life over firecrackers, the morning after Diwali, the city's air quality had turned worse than that of 2018.

In view of the deadly pollution and smog that have encompassed the national capital, a giant air purifier has been installed in East Delhi and two more will be installed soon, BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday.

One of the air purifiers will be installed next week and the other in the week after that. These giant air purifiers are approximately 12 feet in size and cover an area of 1,000 sq mt. The fully automatic machines will deliver 2 lakh cubic metre of clean air every day.

How Is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 13 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Alipur298290298
Anand VIhar383378383
Aya Nagar268268197
Bawana370370368
CRPI Mathura Road318295318
DTU329329289
Dwarka-Sector 8345338345
IGI Airport298298232
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden337337335
Jahangirpuri372372357
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium290290239
Lodhi Road299299175
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium290290220
Mandir Marg299299209
Mundka352352249
NSIT Dwarka407280407
Najafgarh338338236
Narela333333333
Nehru Nagar346346307
North Campus312312274
Okhla Phase-2342321342
Punjabi Bagh346346326
Pusa282282244
RK Puram 292292216
Rohini363352363
Shadipur348260348
Sirifort298298256
Sonia Vihar338338309
Sri Aurobindo Marg278278157
Vivek Vihar362362344
Wazipur383294383

(with inputs from IANS)

