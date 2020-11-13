Air Quality in Delhi at 385; 4-Day Ban on Firecrackers Imposed

The air quality in the national capital on Friday, 13 November, was recorded at 385, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 354 and in Gurugram it is 376.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences on Thursday claimed that the level of PM2.5, a deadly pollutant, is likely to be lowest in the past four years under zero-firecracker scenarios during Diwali.