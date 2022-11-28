Weeks After Shraddha Walkar, Woman, Son Allegedly Kill Man and Chop Up Body

In the wake of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, details of another gruesome murder came to light in Delhi on Monday, 28 November.

What happened? A 48-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son allegedly murdered a man six months ago in east Delhi, chopped up his body, and preserved the severed body parts in a fridge before disposing them off in plastic bags. Here are the details of another chilling case to have rocked the national capital:

What do we know so far? The victim, a resident of east Delhi's Trilokpuri, was missing for the last six months but no missing complaint was filed. The Special Commissioner (Crime), Delhi Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav, claimed that the mother and son confessed to killing the victim, chopping his dead body into pieces, and disposing them off in plastic bags at various places near the Ram Leela Ground in east Delhi. The incident took place in May 2022.