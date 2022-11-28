Weeks After Shraddha Walkar, Woman, Son Allegedly Kill Man and Chop Up Body
6 months ago, a man was killed, his body parts cut, refrigerated, and disposed off. Here are the details of the case
In the wake of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, details of another gruesome murder came to light in Delhi on Monday, 28 November.
What happened? A 48-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son allegedly murdered a man six months ago in east Delhi, chopped up his body, and preserved the severed body parts in a fridge before disposing them off in plastic bags. Here are the details of another chilling case to have rocked the national capital:
What do we know so far? The victim, a resident of east Delhi's Trilokpuri, was missing for the last six months but no missing complaint was filed. The Special Commissioner (Crime), Delhi Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav, claimed that the mother and son confessed to killing the victim, chopping his dead body into pieces, and disposing them off in plastic bags at various places near the Ram Leela Ground in east Delhi. The incident took place in May 2022.
What have the cops said?
The suspect was reportedly living with the victim, who worked as a lift mechanic in east Delhi's Trilokpuri.
According to a statement from the Delhi Police, the two quarreled over financial issues as well as the victim's alleged "lecherous habits".
On 30 May 2022, the accused, along with her son from her ex-husband, in an attempt to kill the victim, allegedly spiked his drink with sleeping pills, claimed Yadav.
When the victim felt dizzy, the mother-son duo allegedly stabbed him with a dagger to his neck, chest, and abdomen.
After keeping the body for a day and allowing the blood to drain, they reportedly chopped the body up into smaller pieces, claimed Yadav.
The parts of his body were preserved in a refrigerator before they were disposed off in plastic bags, alleged police.
How did the cops crack the crime?
On 5 June 2022, officers of the Pandav Nagar police station in east Delhi had recovered a plastic bag with human organs lying at the edge of the Ram Leela ground.
The police had then recovered a human leg, found in a decomposed state, and another body part from a white polythene bag.
After a forensic investigation, it was found to be the portion of a human leg below the knee. Another body part that seemed like a human thigh was later found nearby.
Later, the head/skull of the victim was also recovered from a plastic bag, but could not be recognised due to decomposition.
All body parts have not yet been recovered.
Yadav claimed that the victim's body was disposed off this way to destroy evidence.
During the investigation, CCTV footage from the areas where body parts were found were scrutinised and it was observed that on the intervening nights of 31 May 2022 and 1 June 2022, a woman and a young man had disposed off the plastic bags at the Ram Leela ground in east Delhi.
What next for the suspects? The Delhi Police said that they have recovered the mobile phone of the victim, and the clothes that the accused were wearing while disposing off the victim’s body parts, as seen in CCTV footage.
The mother-son duo were arrested by the Delhi Police in Pandav Nagar on Monday, 28 November. They have been charged under sections pertaining to murder and destruction of evidence.
