Delhi Lockdown Extended Till 31 May, Unlock Hope After That
CM Arvind Kejriwal said lockdown restrictions could be lifted after 31 May if cases continue to come down.
The lockdown in Delhi has been extended till 5 am of 31 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, 23 May, adding that the process to unlock the national capital will begin in a phased manner after that if the cases continue to come down.
As many as 1,600 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, with the positivity rate further dipping to 2.5 percent, Kejriwal pointed out.
The Delhi government announced a lockdown as the Covid cases started an upward trend, reaching its peak on 30 April. Kejriwal’s announcement comes in the backdrop of Delhi reporting 1,600 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of active cases to 18,243.
"Delhi was the first to impose lockdown across the country during the second wave of the virus. But within a month, the situation seems to be stabilising due to the discipline showed by the residents of the national capital," said Kejriwal in his address.
Vaccination is Priority: Kejriwal
"Right now, our priority is to ensure vaccination for people in the shortest possible time," the Chief Minister said.
Till 23 May, Delhi had inoculated 50,85,703, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Health,
“There is a possibility that the third wave won't hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I'm in talks with domestic and foreign companies regarding vaccines. We're ready to spend from our budget,” Kejriwal added.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.