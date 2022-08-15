Delhi Family Assaults Domestic Help on Suspicion of Theft; Police Files Case

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a family in south Delhi for allegedly assaulting their domestic help in their house on the suspicion of theft. The incident occurred on 9 August, when the family took the help of an occultist to find out who had stolen from their house around 10 months ago, reported NDTV.

After performing some rituals, the occultist accused the domestic help of the theft, following which the family stripped her in front of other domestic helpers working in the house, beat her up, and locked her in a room for 24 hours, the police told NDTV. The victim then consumed rat poison after which her condition deteriorated. The family took her to a hospital where the incident was reported to the police.