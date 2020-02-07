Delhi Elections: In ‘Silence Period’ Proxies Run BJP FB Campaign

While loudspeakers have fallen silent during the 48-hour mandatory ‘silence period’ leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday 8 February, Bharatiya Janata Party’s election advertisements are still running on Facebook.

According to data on Facebook’s ads library, the BJP’s official campaign ads are now being paid for and running on the party’s proxy Facebook pages, reaching voters across Delhi. Two prominent proxy pages – AAPKePaap and Main Hoon Dilli – have at least 18 active election ads running as of 3 pm on Friday.

The BJP’s official “Desh Badla Ab Dilli Badlo” election campaign ads, which end with a text saying “Kamal ka button dabayenge, BhaJaPa ko laayenge”, are running on Main Hoon Dilli. The proxy page mirrors the BJP’s official page, except its sponsor is unknown and the contact number unreachable.