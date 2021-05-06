Delhi Court Releases 12 Seized Oxygen Concentrators 

Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Bahal highlighted the deaths of two judicial officers due to COVID-19 in the order. The matter was heard after an application was filed by the police for the release of 12 oxygen concentrators seized from Vinay Agarwal and Akash Vashist on 4 May.

Agarwal and Vashist were arrested and the machines were deposited at Dwarka police station.

It was also submitted that several cops were battling COVID and, therefore, the seized medical supplies could be used for saving the lives of police personnel.

The court pointed out in its order, “It is pertinent to mention that judicial officers, due to their nature of work, are also exposed to deadly coronavirus. A large number of judicial officers and their families in Delhi have been infected with COVID-19 and unfortunately, two members of the Delhi judiciary – family court Judge Kovai Venugopal and Metropolitan Magistrate Dwarka Kamran Khan – have lost their lives due to the infection.”