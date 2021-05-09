‘Stricter’ Delhi Lockdown Till 17 May: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?
Metro services in the city have been suspended for a week till 5 am on 17 May.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 9 May, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown until 17 May.
“In the last 2-3 days, the positivity rate has come down to 23 percent from 35 percent,” Delhi CM said.
"During the lockdown we utilised the time to enhance our healthcare infrastructure. The main issue in Delhi was oxygen shortage. With the Centre's help, the condition is better now," Kejriwal added.
What are the new restrictions imposed?
- Metro services will not run in Delhi from Monday till 17 May
- Marriage ceremonies will not be allowed in public places.
- Those who want to marry can marry at home or in court. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend.
What if money is already paid for marriage services?
DJ, tent and catering will not be allowed at any wedding. According to the Delhi government, if the customer has paid in advance for any such service, the money should be returned to them.
What establishments will remain closed?
- All private offices/establishments other than the ones in the exemption list.
- All restaurant and bars will be closed.
- Shopping centres, malls, weekly markets will be closed.
- Educational and coaching institutes will be closed.
- Cinema, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls will be closed
- Amusement, entertainment and water parks will be closed.
- All public parks, gardens will be closed.
- Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours will be closed.
Can I go and get tested for COVID-19? What about vaccinations?
According to the guidelines, a person who is going for COVID-19 testing or vaccinations is allowed to move during curfew on production of a valid ID-card.
Will home-delivery be operational?
Yes, home-delivery and takeaway services of restaurants will be allowed. Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms, will be allowed.
For the fifth time in seven days, the country recorded over four lakh fresh COVID cases. India recorded 4,03,738 fresh cases and 4,092 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall case count to 2.22 crore, according to data from the health ministry.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.