Delhi CM Issues List of 115 People Arrested after R-Day Rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 3 February announced that his administration is issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after 26 January violence, and are incarcerated in jails around the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

“I hope it helps people look for family members who went missing after participating in the Kisan Andolan on January 26,” he added, ANI quoted.

The Delhi CM also informed that his government will help trace the missing farmers, and speak to Lieutenant Governor, if required.