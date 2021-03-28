Delhi Caps Gatherings at Weddings, Funerals Amid COVID-19 Surge

In an earlier order, on 23 March, gatherings at public places and religious sites in the Capital were banned for the upcoming festivals of Holi, Navaratri and Shab-e-Barat.

“It is anticipated that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, etc. may pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Considering this, it has been decided that public celebrations and all gatherings/congregations during upcoming festivals should not be allowed in public places,” the order signed by chief secretary Vijay Dev said.