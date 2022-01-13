'Deeply Aggrieved': Zomato Announces Rs 10 Lakh, Job for Wife of Killed Employee
Zomato delivery executive Salil Tripathi had died after a police constable hit his bike in Delhi's Rohini.
Days after a Zomato delivery executive was killed in a road accident, company CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday, 13 January, said that Zomato was extending all possible assistance to the family of the deceased.
Zomato will be helping the family of its former employee Salil Tripathi with an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh, Goyal said in a statement.
"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of Salil Tripathi [Zomato Delivery Partner] who died after being allegedly hit by a police constable in a road accident in Rohini on Saturday night," the statement said.
"We are helping the family with an insurance grant of ₹10 lacs, and depending on what the family needs going further, we will continue to support them in every possible way. After the family is past the grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil's wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants it), so that she can run the household, and support her 10-year-old son's education going forward."Zomato
Goyal, sharing the note on Twitter, said that the company's employees have also contributed Rs 12 lakh towards the family's future.
"Our team is personally assisting the family at the moment, and we have been at the hospital with the family since the night of the accident, and have already helped with the ongoing expenses (eg funeral expenses etc)," Zomato stated.
Tripathi had died on Saturday night after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence, hit the delivery executive's bike in Delhi's Budh Vihar.
The police said that the victim, Salil Tripathi, was the lone bread earner of his family and had lost his father due to COVID-19. The constable has been arrested.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.