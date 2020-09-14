Deepak Kochhar Tests COVID Positive Amid ICICI-Videocon Case Probe

Former ICICI Bank chairman Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochchar who was recently arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kochhar has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the businessman's legal team confirmed to IANS over the phone. His Counsel Vijay Aggarwal who met him on Sunday in the ED office also made himself self-quarantined.

A Special Court earlier this month sent Kochhar to 11 days ED custody after the federal agency arrested him in a money-laundering case.