Red Fort Violence: Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana ‘Named’ in an FIR
SKM alleged that the government, along with individuals like Deep Sidhu, ‘conspired’ against the farmers’ movement.
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu’s name has been included in an FIR filed in connection with the violence that ensued at Red Fort on 26 January, Delhi Police sources told The Quint. The sources also said, however, that Sidhu has not been named as an accused.
According to reports, gangster-turned-politician and president of the Malwa Youth Federation, Lakha Sidhana has also been named in the FIR.
NDTV had previously quoted the police, saying that Sidhu will be summoned for questioning soon.
Farmer leaders have also reportedly accused Deep Sidhu of instigating the clashes and installing a Sikh flag at the Red Fort.
A farmer leader, according, NDTV, said:
"Deep Sidhu is the government's man. We need to understand this conspiracy.”
Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav has also told NDTV: "Deep Sidhu was boycotted by Samyukt Kisan Morcha months ago because of his separatist leanings. I condemn hoisting of any flag other than the nation's at the Red Fort.”
Following the events of the Kisan Republic Day Parade, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting on Wednesday, 27 January. The farmers’ body alleged that a ‘dirty conspiracy’ was carried out ‘against the peaceful struggle of farmer organisations’.
A press note released by SKM on Wednesday evening alleged that the government, along with individuals like Deep Sidhu and organisations like Kisan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee led by S Satnam Singh Pannu, had made the movement violent.
As many as 25 FIRs have been filed and 37 farmer leaders have been named by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the farmers' Tractor Rally on Republic Day.
