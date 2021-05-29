4 Dead, 100 +Ve as Telangana Wedding Turns Into COVID-19 Cluster

Reports suggest that the issue came to the notice of health officials only after one of the attendees showed symptoms and got himself tested. After getting to know about the event, officials were alerted and the testing process began and medical facilities were provided to the infected people in the village, to prevent further spread. The bride and bridegroom also tested positive and are under isolation along with their families.

Despite the COVID-19 norms and lockdown in place in the state, several violations are being reported in Telangana, and people are organising weddings and ceremonies with more than the permitted number of guests.