One Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Roof of Gurgaon High-Rise Collapses
The accident took place at the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109.
One person was killed while several others are feared trapped after the roof of a Gurgaon high-rise building collapsed on the evening of Thursday, 10 February.
The accident took place at the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. According to a report by news agency PTI, the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment came down, triggering the caving in of the roofs and floors directly under it.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had reached the site late on Thursday to conduct the rescue operations, which continued till Friday morning.
"Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue and relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a tweet on Thursday night.
Earth-moving machines and a fire brigade with an elevated platform were deployed for the rescue operations.
The deceased has been identified as Ekta Bhardwaj. A man, Arun Kumar Srivastava, was evacuated from the debris and rushed to the hospital, PTI reported, citing officials. His wife, Sunita, is reported to be critically injured.
The sixth floor of the 'D' tower of the complex has been ascertained as the point of the initial collapse. The housing complex management blamed the disaster on negligence during repairs.
