One Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Roof of Gurgaon High-Rise Collapses

One person was killed while several others are feared trapped after the roof of a Gurgaon high-rise building collapsed on the evening of Thursday, 10 February.

The accident took place at the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. According to a report by news agency PTI, the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment came down, triggering the caving in of the roofs and floors directly under it.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had reached the site late on Thursday to conduct the rescue operations, which continued till Friday morning.