Day Before Vikas Dubey Killed, Petition in SC Feared ‘Encounter’ 

"The killing of eight cops on 2 July in Kanpur is undoubtedly an incident that shook the nation. It was alleged that Dubey and his gang members were involved... the incident should be condemned," Ghanshyam Upadhyay is heard saying in a video message, according to the NDTV report. Upadhyay then goes onto say that what the cops did after that was ‘also shocking’.

“Ours is a democratic country. Police should file complaint, investigate, collect evidence and file chargesheet in court. It is the judiciary's role to punish the accused after trial. In this case, the accused could have been given a death sentence. But chasing them to kill them in a so-called encounter is not the solution," he added.