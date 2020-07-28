Dalit Woman Not Allowed Cremation in Agra, Mayawati Seeks Probe

A Dalit woman's body was unceremoniously removed from the funeral pyre minutes before she was to be cremated by upper caste men in Agra a few days back. The incident has now snowballed into a major controversy after a video of the act went viral on social media.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday, 28 July hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, “In UP near Agra, the body of a Dalit woman was removed from the cremation ground by people of upper castes having casteist mentality because the cremation ghat belonged to upper castes. This is most shameful and most condemnable.”