For Safety, Dalit Victims of Gwalior Violence Pool Cash For Guns

Raja Chouhan, one of the accused, said, "We fired for our own protection from licensed weapons when the mob was trying to break into my house. Firing in self-defence isn't a crime. Now the matter is before the court – and I hope justice will prevail."

Donations to Buy a Gun

Mohan Singh is among the eight-odd residents of Galla Kothar who had applied for the firearm’s licence post the Bharat Bandh violence. The residents of Galla Kothar donated the money and collected nearly Rs 70,000 for the rifle. He said he managed the rest of the amount by himself – from his savings and a little help from relatives.

“After constant attempt and pressure, the administration has issued only two licences in all these years. We have demanded to approve the remaining applications, two for each entry point of the basti (locality),” said Mohan Singh.