Dabholkar Murder: CBI Sends Pistol Recovered From Creek for Exam

The CBI may have found a key evidence in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case – a pistol that had been likely used to kill the rationalist. The weapon recovered from the Arabian Sea by Norwegian deep-sea explorers with the help of technology, has been sent for forensic examination, reported Hindustan Times.

Ballistic experts will now reportedly examine the pistol and compare it with the type of bullet that was mentioned on Dabholkar’s post-mortem report.