Cyclone Nivar: Buses, Flights & Trains Cancelled to & From Chennai

Changes in Pattern of Train Services



The following trains are diverted to run as detailed below:

• Train No. 02296 Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Special train that left Danapur on 24 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.30 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai to Bengaluru

• Train No. 02510 Guwahati - Bangalore Cantonment Special train of 24 November and expected at 04.35 hrs at Perambur on 26 November will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai.

• Train No. 02577 Darbhanga – Mysuru Special train of 24 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.20 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai.

• Train No. 02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Central of 24 November and expected at Perambur at 03.35 hrs will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai.

• Train No. 02509 Bangalore Cantonment – Guwahati Special train leaving Bangalore Cantonment at 23.40 hrs on 25 November and expected at Perambur at 05.25 hrs on 26 November will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur, skipping Perambur.

• Train No. 02295 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Special train journey leaving Bengaluru at 09.00 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.15 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur.

• Train No. 03210 Yeswantpur– Danapur Special train journey leaving Yeswantpur at 07.10 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.15 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur skipping Dr MGR Chennai Central.

• Train No. 02512 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Gorakhpur Special train leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 06.05 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.05 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur skipping Dr MGR Chennai Central.