‘1 in 10 Indian Adolescents Face Cyberbullying, Half Don’t Report’

Around 9.2% of 630 adolescents surveyed in Delhi-National Capital Region had experienced cyberbullying and half of them had not reported it to teachers, guardians or the social media companies concerned, a recent study by Child Rights and You (CRY), a non-governmental organisation, found.

Vulnerability rose with internet use: 22.4% of respondents (aged 13-18 years) who used the internet for longer than three hours a day were vulnerable to online bullying, while up to 28% of respondents who used the internet for more than four hours a day faced cyberbullying, concluded the study titled ‘Online Study and Internet Addiction’, released on February 18, 2020.

One in four adolescents also reported seeing a morphed image or video of themselves, and 50% of these were not reported to the police, the study found.

Cyberbullying is defined as harassment through digital devices such as computers, laptops, smartphones and tablets, and can occur over social media, in chat rooms and on gaming platforms.