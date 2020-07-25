CRPF Officer Kills Self After Shooting Senior Dead in Delhi

“We are investigating what led to the extreme step taken by the officer. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem”, said a senior police officer.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a scuffle between the two officers, which escalated and led to Sub-inspector Karnail Singh shooting at his colleague Dashrath Singh. Both shared the room. The sub-inspector was from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

“In a fratricidal event last night, one SI of 122 Bn of CRPF shot dead an Inspector of the same Bn before getting himself shot with his service weapon. The incident at 61, Lodhi Estate is an aberration which seems to have been committed on the spur of the moment. An enquiry has been ordered to establish the facts of the matter and will be taken to its logical end. Meanwhile, senior officers of the Force have rushed to the spot and handling the situation,” said M Dhinakaran, DIG, CRPF.