COVID-19: CRPF DG in Isolation After Doctor of His Force Tests +ve

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari said on Sunday, 5 April, that he has gone into quarantine as part of his responsibility to break the coronavirus transmission chain after a doctor of his force tested positive for COVID-19.

Maheshwari (59), the chief of the country's largest paramilitary force with a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, his predecessor and senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar (67), and about two dozen officials in this chain have gone into self-quarantine after the doctor was found infected on 2 April.

Both Maheshwari and Kumar has last week travelled to Chhattisgarh on a special BSF aircraft to review anti-Naxal operations in the state.

“As a precautionary measure I have completely restricted my movement being part of my responsibility to break the chain, and working from home, till a clarity on health check up of officials concerned emerges,” the CRPF chief said on personal Twitter account on Sunday.