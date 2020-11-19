COVID Vaccine to Be Ready in 3-4 Months: Health Min Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, 19 November, claimed that he was “confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months” while addressing the FICCI FLO webinar on ‘The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-COVID', according to ANI.

He went on to stress that the priority to make the vaccine available to Indians would be based on scientific assessments, and healthcare workers would be among the first ones to get vaccinated.