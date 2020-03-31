Man Made to Clean Drain After Dialling Rampur DM for Samosas

As most people across the country grapple with a nationwide lockdown announced on 24 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some others are adding to the work of police with their unseemly actions.

In UP's Rampur district, a man rang up the control room of the district magistrate several times, only to get samosas, reported the Mumbai Mirror.

Following the lockdown, the district administration had set up the control room number to aid local residents who needed help with essentials such as medicines or any other emergency.