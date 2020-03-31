Man Made to Clean Drain After Dialling Rampur DM for Samosas
As most people across the country grapple with a nationwide lockdown announced on 24 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some others are adding to the work of police with their unseemly actions.
In UP's Rampur district, a man rang up the control room of the district magistrate several times, only to get samosas, reported the Mumbai Mirror.
Following the lockdown, the district administration had set up the control room number to aid local residents who needed help with essentials such as medicines or any other emergency.
When the man didn't stop calling up the control room number, despite several warnings, the DM asked his staff to provide the man with samosas but also prescribed a unique way of punishing him.
The youth was made to clean a drain for repeatedly calling up the control room on frivolous grounds.
In another tweet on 29 March, the DM justified his action suggesting that this was the young man's way of 'contributing at the time of national disaster'.