COVID-19: Videos From Karnataka Raise ‘Mass Burial’ Suspicions

Another voice can be heard saying, “Two (bodies) have been already...” To this, the first man responds, saying, “Let us put it in this and then close it.”

The five men in PPE are accompanied by a man in a mask standing by a black van (seemingly referred to in the video as ‘driver sir’). Another man is seen walking away, presumably taking a video on his phone. One video shows the men dropping three black body bags into a pit.