COVID-19 Treatment Mandatory: K’taka Passes Emergency Provisions

While private hospitals are bound to set up screening infrastructure, no private laboratory has been authorised to take or test samples for COVID-19 in the state.

“All such samples shall be collected as per guidelines of Government of India and these shall be sent to designated laboratory by the District Nodal Officer of the Department of Health and family Welfare of the concerned district,” the new rules say.

Further any person with a history of travel in the last 14 days to a country or area from where COVID-19 has been reported, must report to the nearest Government Hospital or call at toll-free helpline number 104 so that necessary measures if required, may be initiated by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.