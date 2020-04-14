Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Services Till 3 May

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the Indian Railways on Tuesday, 14 April, decided to extend the suspension of passenger services till 3 May – for the duration of the nationwide lockdown.

According to the ministry of railways, all passenger train services including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban Trains, the Kolkata metro rail, and the Konkan railway shall continue to remain suspended till the midnight of 3 May, ANI reported.

All ticket bookings will remain suspended till further orders.