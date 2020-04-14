Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Services Till 3 May
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the Indian Railways on Tuesday, 14 April, decided to extend the suspension of passenger services till 3 May – for the duration of the nationwide lockdown.
According to the ministry of railways, all passenger train services including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban Trains, the Kolkata metro rail, and the Konkan railway shall continue to remain suspended till the midnight of 3 May, ANI reported.
All ticket bookings will remain suspended till further orders.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation also announced that all domestic and international scheduled airlines operation shall remain suspended till 11:59 pm on 3 May, reported ANI.
The total number of cases in India climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The number includes 339 deaths, 1,036 discharged, and one migrated patient.
(With inputs from ANI)
