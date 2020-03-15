PM Modi Proposes SAARC Fund, Stresses Joint Effort on COVID-19

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, while video conferencing, emphasised on the need for South Asia to share ideas and best practices in order to face up to the challenge of the rapid spread of the virus.

Rajapaksa further stated that Sri Lanka’s economy has taken a severe blow due to COVID-19.

“Our economy was just recovering, our exports are also adversely affected, therefore I strongly recommend SAARC countries to form a mechanism for our economies to tide over this period. Ministerial level groups should be formed,” he mentioned.

The Sri Lankan government has taken the necessary steps for those returning to the country by putting them in a 13-day quarantine in selected quarantine centres, he added.