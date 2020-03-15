PM Modi Proposes SAARC Fund, Stresses Joint Effort on COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders and representatives from SAARC nations participated in a video conference meet to chalk out strategy to fight the novel coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'prepare, but don't panic' has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with the virus outbreak.
He further stated that, so far, “our region has listed fewer than 150 cases but we need to remain vigilant."
‘Our Economy Has Taken a Severe Blow’: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka President
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, while video conferencing, emphasised on the need for South Asia to share ideas and best practices in order to face up to the challenge of the rapid spread of the virus.
Rajapaksa further stated that Sri Lanka’s economy has taken a severe blow due to COVID-19.
“Our economy was just recovering, our exports are also adversely affected, therefore I strongly recommend SAARC countries to form a mechanism for our economies to tide over this period. Ministerial level groups should be formed,” he mentioned.
The Sri Lankan government has taken the necessary steps for those returning to the country by putting them in a 13-day quarantine in selected quarantine centres, he added.
Maldives Backs Coordinated Approach to Deal with COVID-19
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the video conference of all SAARC member countries over coronavirus said that there are 13 confirmed cases and no death has been reported yet.
“Dispersed islands make it easier for us to isolate communities, whenever someone is ill. But it is costly to transport the person to the capital for intensive medical care,” he said.
He backed the coordinated approach to deal with COVID-19 and said that no country can deal with the situation alone.
Afghan Proposes Tele-Medicine to Combat the COVID-19
Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan, while sharing his views on the need for a common cooperative framework, proposed tele-medicine to combat the novel coronavirus. Ghani welcomed the initiatives suggested by PM Modi and called for nations to keep an eye on the evolving situation due to coronavirus.
All Third World Countries Should Fight the Pandemic: Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh PM
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the SAARC leaders and said that the government has kept four new hospitals to deal with coronavirus patients. She further said that while no local case has been reported, two new imported cases from Europe were reported.
“Makeshift hospitals also at bay if needed. All third world countries need to collaborate to fight the pandemic. We have to collaborate our expertise resources if required. It is extremely important to establish institution to handle such medical emergency, if such emergencies arise. Bangladesh will be happy to host such institution,” she said.
Collective Efforts to Help Devise Robust Strategy: KP Sharma Oli, Nepal PM
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that collective efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for SAARC region to fight coronavirus.
Need to Leave Differences Behind: Bhutan PM
Bhutan Prime Minister M Lotay Tshering, too, acknowledged that all the countries need to come together to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.
While speaking at the SAARC video conference over coronavirus, he said, “I think it is very timely and I would like to thank PM Modi for his excellent leadership to bring all of us together because togetherness is required at all times but when the world is fighting one common disease, it is very important to leave behind our differences.”
