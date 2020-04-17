“Saw News, Can’t Trust You”: Man Accosts Muslim Civic Worker in MP

Speaking to The Quint, Shoaib said, “I was wearing a skull cap. The man realised I am a Muslim and came out of his house. He held me by my collar and started asking me for my Aadhaar card. That is when Rahul intervened and started shooting the video.”

Rahul told The Quint, “We had gone there to spray disinfectants on behalf of the Municipal Corporation. There were two other people who were accompanying me and we were just talking amongst each other. This other man (in pink) suddenly came out. All of us had our passes with us but he kept accusing us to trying to spread infection in the area.”

At the end of the video, Rahul can be heard saying, “We won’t spray sanitizers in this area anymore. We will stop all work here.”

Both Rahul and Shoaib said they have been working as sanitation workers in the municipal corporation for the last 12 years but have never faced such a discrimination before.