Policeman Injured in Stone Pelting by Vegetable Vendors in Aligarh

Instead of complying with the directives, the vegetable vendors continued to sell their wares and started pelting stones on the police party. One policeman suffered injuries in the incident, Maalpani said.

Security has been beefed up and the situation in the locality is now under control, he added.

Former Samajwadi Party legislator from Aligarh City, Haji Zameer Ullah Khan said, “The issue pertaining to the timing of selling vegetables has been brewing up in the area for the last few days. I feel with the pressure of the prolonged lockdown mounting, police should adopt a more persuasive approach rather than a confronting one.”

He said all sections of society including police have to cooperate with each other to ensure that the lockdown norms owing to the coronavirus outbreak are not violated.