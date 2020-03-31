‘Sold My Cow, May Have to Sell Land’: Punjab’s Farmers In Distress

A Rs 90,000 loan weighing around his neck, a cow sold off to pay a pending installment, and two bhigas of the family's remaining land that may be next – the lockdown has been hard on 30-year-old Bikkar Singh from Gajju Majra in Punjab's Patiala district.

The sight is unlike anything Singh had expected a few months ago. All tractors are tucked inside homes and cattle are conspicuous by their absence in the fields of Patiala.