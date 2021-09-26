India Reports 28,326 New COVID-19 Cases, 260 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

India on Sunday, 26 September, reported 28,326 new coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,74,984 in the country.

The recovery rate stands at 97.78 percent, which is the highest since March 2020. According to Ministry of Health and Family Affairs data, 26,032 recoveries were reported on Sunday, leading to the total number of recoveries in India to 3,29,02,35.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,03,476 and a total of 85,60,81,527 people have been vaccinated as of Sunday.