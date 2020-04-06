COVID-19: Four Recover in Chhattisgarh, Zero Cases in Raipur
All four patients underwent swab-test thrice over different intervals. Representational image. (Photo: The Quint)

Four coronavirus patients in Chhattisgarh were discharged from the hospital on Sunday, 5 April, after they recovered, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar.

All four patients underwent swab-test thrice over different intervals and it was only after the results came negative they were allowed to go home, where they will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Out of the four, three people are residents of Raipur while one of them is from Rajnadgaon. The three patients from Raipur included two men and a woman, who were hospitalised last month after returning from abroad.

With this development, Chhattisgarh now has only two positive cases of coronavirus from Korba. Meanwhile, capital city of Raipur no longer has any reported cases of coronavirus.

While all three residents of Raipur got a grand welcome on their return, they greeted their family from a safe distance before confining themselves for the home quarantine process.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in India stands at 109 with number of positive cases going past the 4,000-mark. Earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 9 positive case of COVID-19 with no deaths till now.

(Inputs: Dainik Bhaskar)

