COVID-19: Four Recover in Chhattisgarh, Zero Cases in Raipur

While all three residents of Raipur got a grand welcome on their return, they greeted their family from a safe distance before confining themselves for the home quarantine process.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in India stands at 109 with number of positive cases going past the 4,000-mark. Earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 9 positive case of COVID-19 with no deaths till now.

(Inputs: Dainik Bhaskar)