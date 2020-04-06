COVID-19: Four Recover in Chhattisgarh, Zero Cases in Raipur
Four coronavirus patients in Chhattisgarh were discharged from the hospital on Sunday, 5 April, after they recovered, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar.
Out of the four, three people are residents of Raipur while one of them is from Rajnadgaon. The three patients from Raipur included two men and a woman, who were hospitalised last month after returning from abroad.
While all three residents of Raipur got a grand welcome on their return, they greeted their family from a safe distance before confining themselves for the home quarantine process.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in India stands at 109 with number of positive cases going past the 4,000-mark. Earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 9 positive case of COVID-19 with no deaths till now.
