COVID-19 Doesn’t Discriminate, Need Lockdown: Entrepreneurs To PM
As fears over the novel coronavirus continue to grow as positive cases rise in the country, a group of venture capitalists and start-ups called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "act now and decisively to curb COVID-19."
They appealed to PM Modi to impose strict lockdowns and impose Section 144, which bans large gatherings, across key cities this week. The government should be prepared for a second lockdown later, they added.
In a Powerpoint presentation tweeted on Tuesday, 17 March, Co-founder of Urban Company (formerly Urban Clap) Abhiraj Singh Bhal, said “Countries that had “acted early and strongly (South Korea, Singapore and Japan)” were able to control the outbreak as compared to those which “waited and watched (Iran, Italy and the United States).”
“The virus does not discriminate basis nationality – early, strong and decisive action is key to containment. Impose Section 144 and strict lockdown (citizens stay at home) across major cities for two weeks starting March 20, 2020,” the presentation said.
"While containment efforts should continue, imposing a lockdown and section 144 now vs 30 days later might reduce deaths by 5x (saving nearly 10,000 lives)," the presentation added.
‘Should Be Prepared for Economic, Social Implications’
The presentation said while India has started well with good containment measures like travel restrictions, screening of all international passengers, mandatory quarantining and temporary shut down of schools, it is time for more stricter measures.
Ensuring citizens are well primed in days prior to Section 144 so there is no panic, maintaining supply chain for essentials, government war room headed by the chief minister in each state and scaling up testing infrastructure and rapid testing capacity are some of the measures suggested in the presentation.
The 10-slide presentation has been endorsed by over 50 entrepreneurs including, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, Phanindra Sama of Red Bus, among others.
