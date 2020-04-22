COVID-19: Delhi-Noida Border Sealed With Some Exceptions
The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except for those involved in COVID-19-related services and goods transportation, from the night of Tuesday, 21 April.
“Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed by Gautam Budh Nagar administration as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Only those with passes, media personnel, doctors, sanitation workers and vehicles carrying fruits/vegetables are being allowed," said Sub-Inspector Gurmukh Singh.
The decision was taken on the basis of a report by the health department in Noida, which stated that several people who tested positive for coronavirus had links to Delhi, an official order stated.
‘In Larger Public Interest’
“It is clear from the report of the Health Department that there is a possibility of infection from people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Hence, in the larger public interest, movement between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar is being completely banned until further orders,” District Magistrate (DM) Suhas LY said in an order.
However, certain categories of people were exempted from the ban, according to the order.
“All officers and workers engaged directly in COVID-19 services will be allowed if they have a pass signed by a competent officer of the Uttar Pradesh government or Delhi government,” it stated.
Movement of ambulances will be allowed, besides deputy secretaries and high-ranking officers of the central government, who have an identity card issued by the Union Home Ministry. Futher, a list of all specialist doctors who have to provide emergency or important services in hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be provided to the police commissioner, the order added.
What About Media Personnel?
“Those media personnel who have a pass issued by the additional police commissioner (headquarters) and the district information officer will be allowed movement,” the order stated.
Later in the night, the DM tweeted: “Keeping in mind the convenience of media personnel of GB Nagar, for 22/04/2020, the old system of accepting ID cards shall be in place. In the meanwhile DIO/AdCP are issuing email ids for receiving applications. Approved pass/list shall be sent by tomorrow evening.”
Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the lockdown restrictions and the ban on movement between Gautam Buddh Nagar and Delhi, the DM said.
Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh had recorded 102 coronavirus cases till Tuesday evening, according to official figures.
(With inputs from PTI)
