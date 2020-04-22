COVID-19: Delhi-Noida Border Sealed With Some Exceptions

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except for those involved in COVID-19-related services and goods transportation, from the night of Tuesday, 21 April.

“Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed by Gautam Budh Nagar administration as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Only those with passes, media personnel, doctors, sanitation workers and vehicles carrying fruits/vegetables are being allowed," said Sub-Inspector Gurmukh Singh.