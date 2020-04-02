COVID-19: PM Modi Speaks to CMs Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 2 April, held a meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing, on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on call.

This is the second time PM Modi spoke to the chief ministers on the pandemic.

The prime minister has been speaking to various stakeholders over the situation in the country via video conference amid the 21-day lockdown to tackle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, at least 1,965 cases were reported across the country with at least 50 deaths, according to the Health Ministry data.