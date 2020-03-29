COVID-19: Over 1,000 Cases in India, Death Toll at 27

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday, 29 March, with Union Health Ministry figures showing a total 1,024 cases – including 901 active cases, 27 deaths, 95 cured/discharged cases, and one migrated patient.

India saw the huge jump in COVID-19 cases over Friday and Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, announced the constitution of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund for people who wanted to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19. The Home Ministry on Saturday also directed state governments to provide temporary accommodation, clothing, food and medical supplies to the homeless poor, including stranded labourers.