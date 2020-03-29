COVID-19: Over 1,000 Cases in India, Death Toll at 27
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday, 29 March, with Union Health Ministry figures showing a total 1,024 cases – including 901 active cases, 27 deaths, 95 cured/discharged cases, and one migrated patient.
India saw the huge jump in COVID-19 cases over Friday and Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, announced the constitution of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund for people who wanted to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19. The Home Ministry on Saturday also directed state governments to provide temporary accommodation, clothing, food and medical supplies to the homeless poor, including stranded labourers.
India is under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. The lockdown has led to an enormous humanitarian crisis, with thousands of migrant workers, without any income or jobs, heading back home over hundreds of kilometres on foot.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
