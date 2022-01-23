COVID: Marginal Drop Reported With 3.33 L New Cases; Positivity Rate at 17.7%
Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.
India on Sunday, 23 January, recorded 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases – a small dip from Saturday's 3.37 lakh cases – taking the active caseload to 21,87,205. A total of 488 deaths were also reported.
While the positivity rate has increased to 17.78 percent, the country has confirmed 10,050 Omicron cases so far.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported a rise in infections with 11,486 new COVID-18 cases and the highest number of COVID deaths (45) in the third wave.
Mumbai reported 3,568 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries, and 10 deaths on Saturday.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore people till Sunday.
UP TET Being Conducted in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is being conducted with COVID protocols at Islamia College in Lucknow.
UP TET paper were cancelled last year after the question paper was allegedly leadked.
Mizoram Reports 1,285 New Cases
Mizoram reported 1,285 new cases and one death on Sunday. The number of active cases is currently at 9,845.
