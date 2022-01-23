COVID: Marginal Drop Reported With 3.33 L New Cases; Positivity Rate at 17.7%

India on Sunday, 23 January, recorded 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases – a small dip from Saturday's 3.37 lakh cases – taking the active caseload to 21,87,205. A total of 488 deaths were also reported.

While the positivity rate has increased to 17.78 percent, the country has confirmed 10,050 Omicron cases so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported a rise in infections with 11,486 new COVID-18 cases and the highest number of COVID deaths (45) in the third wave.

Mumbai reported 3,568 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries, and 10 deaths on Saturday.