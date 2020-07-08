22,752 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 7.42 L; 20,642 Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 22,752 to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, 8 July, while the death toll increased by 482 to 20,642. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,64,944 active cases across the country, while 4,56,830 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Meanwhile, the United States has reported 60,209 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a new record, while the death toll has risen to 1,31,362, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally.
- Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths, taking the tally in the state to over 2.17 lakh and the death toll to 9,250
- In Tamil Nadu and Delhi, 3,616 and 2,008 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Tuesday, respectively.
- The Trump administration in the US has formally notified the UN that the country will withdraw from WHO, The New York Times reported
- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19
Odisha's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 10,624; BJD MLA Tests Positive
As many as 527 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 10,624, including 48 deaths.
BJD MLA Prashant Behera has also tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the second legislator in Odisha to get infected, PTI reported.
