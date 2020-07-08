22,752 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 7.42 L; 20,642 Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 22,752 to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, 8 July, while the death toll increased by 482 to 20,642. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,64,944 active cases across the country, while 4,56,830 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Meanwhile, the United States has reported 60,209 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a new record, while the death toll has risen to 1,31,362, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally.