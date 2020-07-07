COVID-19: 54,999 New Cases in US; India 3rd Worst-Hit Country
The United States has reported 54,999 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, a few short of the record set some days back, while the death toll has crossed the 1,30,000-mark, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, 7 July, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally.
Meanwhile, in India, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 2,11,987 and the death toll to 9,206. In Tamil Nadu, 3,827 new infections took the total number of cases to just below 1.15 lakh.
- Delhi on Monday reported 1,379 new cases, taking its tally beyond the 1-lakh mark
- India has become the third worst-affected country globally, overtaking Russia in terms of the number of coronavirus cases
- More than one crore tests have been conducted in India for COVID-19, ICMR announced on Monday
