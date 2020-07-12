India Reports Over 28K COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours: Govt

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari went into self-isolation on Sunday, 12 July, after at least 18 Raj Bhavan staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

This come after actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced late on Saturday that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and have informed all the concerned authorities. Senior Bachchan also said he has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Meanwhile, India recorded 28,637 new cases in 24 hours, according to the health ministry's data on Sunday.