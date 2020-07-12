India Reports Over 28K COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours: Govt
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari went into self-isolation on Sunday, 12 July, after at least 18 Raj Bhavan staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
This come after actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced late on Saturday that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and have informed all the concerned authorities. Senior Bachchan also said he has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.
Meanwhile, India recorded 28,637 new cases in 24 hours, according to the health ministry's data on Sunday.
- As cases in India crossed 8 lakh, several states observed complete lockdown during the weekend
- The drug controller of India, cleared Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis, for “restricted emergency use” to treat COVID-19 patients
According to date by Ministry of Health, India recorded 28,637 COVID-19 cases and 551 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,49,553 including 29,22,58 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,674 deaths, as per the Ministr
Maharastra Governor in Self-Isolation After 18 Raj Bhavan Staffers Test Positive
At least 18 people at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19 and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has gone into self-isolation. He will be tested in the coming days. All those who have tested positive worked in close proximity to the governor, reported NDTV.
