Maharashtra on Friday, 26 June, reported its biggest one-day spike of 5,024 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,52,765. As many as 175 fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 7,106. Out of these, 91 deaths took place in the last 48 hours and 84 are from the previous period, the state health department said.Meanwhile, 3,460 new cases were recorded in Delhi on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 77,240.According to the consolidated nationwide data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the number of coronavirus cases in India stood above 4.9 lakh, with the death toll at 15,301.Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 3,645 new COVID-19 cases in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the state to 74,622Schools in Delhi will remain closed till 31 July, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on FridayShopping malls will be reopened in Gurugram from next week following the SOPs issued by the Centre. However, places of worship will continue to remain shutAssam Minister Himanta Sarma on Friday announced a complete lockdown of 14 days in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes Guwahati, from midnight of 28 JuneDelhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19, sources cited by PTI said on FridayThe Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will adapt a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths from 1 July."There will be a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths on a Google Form from 01.07.2020. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from 01.07.2020 onwards," the BMC said in a notification, as quoted by ANI.