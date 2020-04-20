COVID-19: India’s Tally at 17,265, Death Toll Rises to 543: Govt

Certain manufacturing units are set to commence work on Monday, 20 April. The Centre on Sunday allowed movement of migrant labour between districts within a state.
The total number of positive cases in India on Monday, stood at 17,265 with the number of deaths standing at at least 543 according to the data released by the ministry of health and family welfare.
Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 1,997 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting the Johns Hopkins tally on Monday.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in an address on Sunday, said that there won’t be any relaxations in the lockdown in the national capital for at least a week and that a review meet will be held on 27 April to assess the situation.
- Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown: MHA
- Haridwar Nanital districts declared ‘Red Zones’ due to the high number of COVID-19 infections
- Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, says the mortality rate in India stands at 3.3 percent; with the highest in the 60+ age group
These include 14,175 active cases, 2,546 patients cured/discharged and one migrated person.
WB Pins Testing Delays on 'Defective Kits' From ICMR
The Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, in a series of tweets on 19 April, alleged defective test kits supplied by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as the reason for testing delays, reported ANI.
Govt Employees Above Dy Secy Rank to Attend Offices in 100% Strength: Delhi Police
“Additional activities proposed with effect from 20 April are not allowed in Delhi until further orders. However, central government employees above the rank of Deputy Secretary will be attending their offices 100 percent and lower staff 30 percent,” the Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch said, ANI reported.