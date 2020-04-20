COVID-19: India’s Tally at 17,265, Death Toll Rises to 543: Govt

Certain manufacturing units are set to commence work on Monday, 20 April. The Centre on Sunday allowed movement of migrant labour between districts within a state.

The total number of positive cases in India on Monday, stood at 17,265 with the number of deaths standing at at least 543 according to the data released by the ministry of health and family welfare.

Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 1,997 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting the Johns Hopkins tally on Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in an address on Sunday, said that there won’t be any relaxations in the lockdown in the national capital for at least a week and that a review meet will be held on 27 April to assess the situation.