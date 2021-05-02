COVID-19: 3.92 Lakh New Cases in India; PM Modi to Meet Experts

India on Sunday, 2 May reported 3.92 lakh new COVID-19 cases with 3,689 people having lost the battle to the infection in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As a handful of COVID-19 vaccination centers opened for people in the age group of 18-44 years on 1 May, 84,599 beneficiaries received the first dose.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts at 9:30 am today to review oxygen and medicine availability.

As several countries come to India’s rescue, USAID announced departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies and other critical health commodities.