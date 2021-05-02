COVID-19: 3.92 Lakh New Cases in India; PM Modi to Meet Experts
India on Sunday, 2 May reported 3.92 lakh new COVID-19 cases with 3,689 people having lost the battle to the infection in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
As a handful of COVID-19 vaccination centers opened for people in the age group of 18-44 years on 1 May, 84,599 beneficiaries received the first dose.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts at 9:30 am today to review oxygen and medicine availability.
As several countries come to India’s rescue, USAID announced departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies and other critical health commodities.
- Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 years began on 1 May
- Most states did not start the drive citing no supply of vaccines
- SII’s Adar Poonawalla in an interview to The Times alleged that he was receiving threats in India and has currently left the country to live in London
3.92 Lakh New Cases in India
India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3689 deaths, and 3,07,865 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
PM to Meet Experts Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet experts at 9:30 am today to review oxygen and medicine availability.
84.5K Citizens Between 18-44 Yrs Get Vaccines on 1 May
84,599 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 1, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Air Shipments With Medical Supplies Arrives From the US
Two air shipments arrived in India to date, with more on the way. USAID announced departures of 3 additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies & other critical health commodities from US to India, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said.
Together, the additional flights are transporting oxygen cylinders, regulators, and concentrators, rapid diagnostic tests, and more than 1 million N95 masks. One of these flights will carry a Deployable Oxygen Concentration System, it said.
